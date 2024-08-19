In the balance

Among the drivers who still do not have the certainty of a seat for the next Formula 1 season is the Chinese Zhou Guanyuwho together with teammate Valtteri Bottas and American Logan Sargeant is one of only three drivers on the grid still stuck at zero points. The Chinese Sauber driver arrived in the Circus at the start of the 2022 season, replacing Antonio Giovinazzi. In his first two years, however, he collected only 12 points, six per season, and now his future is up in the air.

Sauber, which will become an official Audi team in 2026, seems to have dumped him and there is no queue of fans behind his door. In a recent interview, the person concerned had responded to the criticism, saying he was victim of “prejudices because I’m Asian” and attacking quite clearly some new faces of the Circus, such as the English Ollie Bearman.

Villeneuve’s criticisms

The 1997 world champion has also joined the ranks of detractors of the Chinese #24 Jacques Villeneuvethat speaking with the site Instantcasino.com he made no secret of not appreciating the current Sauber standard-bearer as a driver: “Zhou has a lot of money from his sponsors that he has to put somewhere, both as an F1 driver and as a reserve driver. Based on the results, Zhou does not deserve a seat in F1 – the Canadian ruled – If a team can get all the sponsor money that Zhou brings with him, even keeping him as a reserve driver, then that would be a great achievement for them.”, he concluded.