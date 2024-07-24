Wanda Nara she finds no peace. After the recent confirmation of her separation from her husband Mauro Icardi, the Argentine showgirl must now face another family problem. From Argentina, in fact, comes the news of the arrest of her father, Andrés Nara, 67 years old.

Wanda Nara’s Father Arrested for Assaulting Wife Alicia Barbasola

The TV broadcast The Angels of the Morning reported the news of Andrés’ arrest. Andrés’ wife reportedly, Alicia Barbasola, a 35-year-old model reported her husband for physical assault at the height of a particularly heated argument. Barbasola said the man left visible marks on her neck. Evidence confirmed by the police who arrived on the scene, alerted by neighbors, worried about the screams coming from the couple’s apartment.

When the police arrived, they decided to transfer both spouses to the nearest police station. After listening to Alicia’s testimony and checking the wounds on her neck, Andres Nara he was detained. According to Argentine media, it is not the first time that the two have argued heatedly, a sign of a tense and problematic family situation.

Alicia Susana Barbasola, who married Andrés Nara on February 14, 2023, is not new to complaints of family abuse. In the summer of 2017, she accused her ex-husband, Sergio Pilarche, a judge from Buenos Aires, of rape and attempted murder. Alicia herself, in an Argentine television program, denounced her ex-husband’s impunity thanks to his position of power:

“I went to the police station a thousand times to file a complaint but they didn’t register it because he is a judge.”

Her testimony led to a restraining order against Pilarche, although her ex-husband had also previously requested one against Alicia.

This new story adds a further layer of complexity to the already troubled life of Wanda Nara, who is trying to manage the separation from Icardi. The showgirl he now finds himself having to publicly face the family dramas that unfold far from the spotlight.

With the investigation still ongoing, it remains to be seen what the legal outcome will be for Andrés Nara and how Wanda will handle this further personal crisis. In the meantime, fans of the Argentine showgirl are supporting her in this difficult time, hoping that she can soon find some peace.

