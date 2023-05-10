The retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo yesterday inaugurated the third commission of investigation in Congress on the political and police sewers during the Government of Mariano Rajoy and assured that the so-called Catalonia operation (2012-2015) -focused on operations allegedly urged by the Ministry of Interior against political adversaries – was prepared from the very bowels of the presidency of the then popular Executive.

A campaign, which according to Villarejo declared, “went much further than a parapolice group. “The vice president brings it forward [Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría], which controlled the CNI. We, together with the Civil Guard and the CNI, structured it and each one had their function, ”the former commissioner replied at the beginning of the session to the socialist Felipe Sicilia.

Villarejo, who went to parliament for the third time to explain what was related to the ‘Kitchen’ plot, maintains that the Operation Catalonia operation was to prevent “a well-organized and structured part of Spain, which was Catalonia, from maintaining the possibilities to become independent.” However, Villarejo admitted that with whom he spoke about the ‘Catalonia operation’ was the then general secretary of the PP, María Dolores de Cospedal. According to Villarejo, the former popular leader “collaborated” because she was the party’s general secretary and believed that it was a necessary operation.

Villarejo also made reference to Pedro Sánchez to ensure that, if he survives December, he will vote for the Socialist leader in the general elections because he is “the bravest president” he said he knew. According to the ex-commissioner, he did not give in to the pressure that the police sewers had planned against him for alleged business of his mother-in-law ».

This is the third parliamentary commission on the activities of the police and Interior leadership when former minister Jorge Fernández Díaz was in charge, who is precisely facing, together with his number two, Francisco Martínez, a request from the Prosecutor’s Office of 15 years in prison at the National Court.

These took place in 2017 and 2021, respectively. After the first one, it was ruled that the police were used politically to persecute political adversaries -mainly Catalans-, while the one in 2021 focused on Operation Kitchen and concluded that the Ministry of the Interior led by Fernández Díaz ordered the alleged espionage of Bárcenas .