There is a sea of ​​hundreds of flowers along the Edisonweg in Alblasserdam. There where the horrific accident happened just before the weekend. In the middle of the night, a 24-year-old Papendrechter collided with his car on the scooter on which the two young women were riding. 19-year-old Esmee died almost immediately. The 18-year-old Ilse was seriously injured but later also succumbed.