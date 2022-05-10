The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has been keen to raise the readiness of the work teams in the country and its representative missions abroad, in order to respond to the emergency communications of the country’s citizens abroad during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

This comes in line with the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership of the UAE towards providing support and assistance to the country’s citizens around the world.

In order to ensure the speed of response, the Ministry has allocated an emergency line to respond to emergency reports of citizens of the country abroad, where the citizen can submit a report through the number 0097180024 so that the communication can be dealt with through a response system designed to provide support according to the highest standards, in coordination with the country’s representative missions abroad and the relevant Ministry departments The call center and the operations center.

Director of Citizens Affairs Abdulaziz Talib Al-Habsi stressed the ministry’s keenness to employ the best technologies and tools that would reduce the response time to emergency communications of the country’s citizens abroad, as 96% of the calls were answered within less than 10 seconds.

He also stressed that the ministry has a team dedicated to monitoring the performance of the teams and evaluating their response speed, and has provided an integrated team to communicate with the citizen to ensure that he receives the required support and to measure their satisfaction with the service provided, which reached 90% during the vacation period.

In order to facilitate access to the latest information and procedures, and to meet the requirements of customers who are citizens of the country, the Ministry has collected all services and information about them in one place through the Emirati Traveler section, which can be accessed through the website www.mofaic.gov.ae and on the UAEMOFAIC smart application where the page contains Contains integrated information on travel advisories for each destination, which provides an interactive map to facilitate the implementation of the instructions and precautionary measures followed at the desired destination during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation remains fully prepared to serve the Emirati traveler, and in order to preserve his security and safety during his travels, the Ministry provides the “My presence” service, which facilitates communication with him in cases of crises and emergencies with the aim of helping him and coordinating his return to the country. It is preferable to register in the Wajudi service for all family members before traveling, as the registration for the service takes only 3 steps.



