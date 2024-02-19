Villa due Palme, one of Silvio Berlusconi's properties, has been sold: here's to whom and for what price

When a person passes away there are many things to think about, including inheritance. When we talk about famous and wealthy people, many problems could arise related to possible heirs, just as you will remember in the case of Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away in June 2023. There have been many scandals linked to this famous character, especially due to his very important legacy. Perhaps not everyone knows it, but negotiations for the sale of the property were concluded in recent weeks Villa two Palms in Lampedusa which belonged to the entrepreneur himself. Let's find out who the buyer is and for what amount he purchased this structure.

Silvio Berlusconi, known as the knight, four times Prime Minister and founder of the Fininvest group, died on 12 June 2023 in Milan. The entrepreneur owned many businesses and real estate assets which at the time of his death were divided among his children; his partner could also get some real estate. The opening of will it happened on the day July 8 and, once all the steps required by law have been completed, the heirs have officially taken possession of the assets.

Among the properties, there is also a villa a Lampedusa, which Berlusconi had purchased in 2011. Villa due Palme was sold in recent weeks after a private negotiation. An economist purchased the 250 square meter structure in Lampedusa, with 8 beds and a large garden.

Gianni Profita63 years old, born in Acquaviva Platani, rector of the Saint Camillus International University of health and medical sciences in Rome. According to some rumours, the management expert in the multimedia and audiovisual industry sector concluded the negotiation for the purchase of the property at a sum of well 3 million euros.

At the time of purchase, the knight had spent approximately a million and a half for the estate. The villa, with sea view, now has a new owner.