'Love has no recipe' is the new novel that hopes to become the favorite of the Mexican audience. The fiction, which is produced by Juan Osorio for Televisa-Univision, is an original story created by Pablo Ferrer and Santiago Pineda. This new proposal will feature in the leading roles Claudia Martin and Daniel Elbittarwhile the antagonistic role will be played by the experienced Altaír Jarabo.

However, that will not be the only novelty in the novel, since its cast will also have a Peruvian presence: the Peruvian model and former participant in 'The House of the Famous: Mexico', Nicola Porcella, who will play Kenzo.

When does 'Love has no recipe' start?

'Love has no recipe'a soap opera that will be directed by Eric Morales and Bonnie Cartas, will premiere this Monday, February 19, 2024. For this fiction, in addition to Nicola Porcellato Wendy Guevara, his famous partner in the reality show; However, due to other commitments she could not be part of the project, so she was replaced by Coco Maximaa transgender actress who will play Nandy Galdeano, who will have a romance with Porcella's character.

What time does 'Love has no recipe' come out?

The first chapter of 'Love has no recipe' will be broadcast starting at 8.30 pm, in Mexico prime time. In this way, the novel will be broadcast immediately after 'La rosa de Guadalupe' and before 'El maleficio'.

In addition, the production will replace 'Golpe deluck', a soap opera starring Mayrín Villanueva and Eduardo Yáñez that came to an end last week. On the other hand, in Peru the series will start at 9:30 pm

How to watch 'Love has no recipe'?

'Love has no recipe' It is an original production of Televisa-Univision and will be available, exclusively, through the screens of The stars. Likewise, if you cannot access the television signal, you can watch the novel through ViX+, a streaming service that works together with the aforementioned channel.

What is 'Love Has No Recipe' about?

The story of 'Love has no recipe' shows us the story of Paz Roble, a hard-working woman who gives birth to a beautiful baby, but misfortune will cross her life when her daughter is taken from her arms because her husband Fermín has a large debt with some lenders. which motivates him to sell his daughter to pay her off.

On February 15, 'Love has no recipe' presented its entire cast at a ceremony. Photo: Instagram Love has no recipe

This act occurred because Geneva, adoptive sister of Mauro, the man who bought Paz's daughter, lost her first-born during childbirth and must replace her to carry out her plan to keep her husband's fortune.

On the other hand, the Villa Cortés family suffers the death of Berenice, Esteban's wife, who is left in charge of their three children. Elvira, Berenice's mother, blames Esteban for the death of her daughter, which causes several problems between them.

