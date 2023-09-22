Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in six regions of Russia in the coming days, and a high risk of forest fires is recorded in another 17. Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, spoke about the difficult weather in the coming days on Saturday, September 23.

“The most difficult weather will be in the Omsk, Tomsk, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo regions and especially in the Altai Territory. On the 23rd and 24th in these regions there will be heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, wind up to 22-25 m/s and a drop in temperature. In the Altai Republic, in addition to strong winds, thunderstorms and hail, sleet with rain, blizzards and ice conditions in the foothills are predicted,” the expert said TASS.

According to the meteorologist, Komi, Tuva, Chuvashia, Tatarstan, as well as the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Tambov and Irkutsk regions should prepare for high risks of forest fires. These regions are under an orange weather alert for the coming days, meaning extreme caution is required.

“You need to be very careful when relaxing in nature, including. This is a situation where one match is enough,” Vilfand warned.

In addition, the meteorologist mentioned that in seven regions of the Southern Federal District: Astrakhan, Volgograd, Rostov regions, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea, Adygea and Kalmykia, there is also an increased risk of forest fires. The fourth and fifth classes of fire danger have been declared there.

Earlier, on September 22, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, a specialist at the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, reported that Indian summer in Moscow will end at the beginning of the last week of September – from the 25th. At the same time, she noted that the capital region will remain warm.

Earlier that day, the head of the Meteo forecast center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that Muscovites could expect one of the warmest weekends in September in the last ten years. The air temperature will rise to +26 degrees. The forecaster emphasized that the only negative side of such weather in September is the lack of precipitation.