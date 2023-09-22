During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the name of Alexis Vega was widely heard among the sports media, who claimed that the footballer already had a foot and a half to reach the old continent.
‘Everything is already defined’, they were saying.
‘Once the participation of the Mexican Soccer Team ends, Alexis will pack his bags and go to Europe,’ they assured.
However, this never happened and Alexis Vega ended up keeping the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara. He had a good semester with the Sacred Flock, they even reached the final for the Mexican championship, which they lost to the Tigres.
In the most recent transfer market, the possibility of Alexis Vega emigrating to European football arose again, and this rumor was joined by options within Mexican football, which, although they did not materialize, could occur for the Clausura 2024 tournament. .
The Mexican soccer champion squad was the closest to signing Alexis Vega. It is said that they put a million-dollar offer on the table of the red-and-white leaders, but that they did not accept it. Would they go for him again? A footballer with these conditions, who is Mexican, will always be liked by a team like Tigerswhich always aspires to have the best players among its team.
This campaign has been a true ordeal for cement producers. They thanked Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, Joaquin Moreno arrived, requested a forward and they didn’t bring him one. Victory has been denied to them and they see the possibility of qualifying as increasingly distant. A player like Alexis would be a great help for Blue Cross.
If César: the ‘Chino’ Huerta continues playing as he has until now, it is most likely that in the winter some European club or club from the Liga Mx itself will be interested in him. So those now led by Antonio: the ‘Turco’ Mohamed would have to go out on the market in search of a replacement, and Alexis Vega would be a great option for the UNAM Pumas.
Nicolás Larcamón is not having a good time with him Lion. The loss of certain players and the late arrival of reinforcements has them with compromised numbers in the Mexican championship. Therefore, it would not be strange if they wanted to start January with the signing of a talented player like Alexis Vega, who would not occupy a foreign position and would add to the Panzas Verdes attack.
Alexis Vega is an old acquaintance of the Red Devils of Toluca. There are fond memories of Alexis in the State of Mexico, so one of the possible destinations for Vega, if he leaves Chivas, could be her old house. Who says second stages are always bad?
