The cyclone will bring dangerous weather to the Moscow, Bryansk, Kaliningrad, Leningrad, Oryol and Pskov regions, as well as to the Krasnodar Territory and the Crimea. This was stated by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand on Sunday, January 30.

Heavy precipitation, snowfalls, blizzards and wind are expected.

“The cyclone, which is approaching Moscow, will also cause dangerous events in the Kaliningrad region and in the south of the European part of the country. A very strong wind is predicted in the Kaliningrad region, reaching 28 m/s. Heavy precipitation in the form of rain, sleet, heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, wind up to 25 m/s is expected in the Krasnodar Territory from January 30 to February 1. There will be a rise in the level of rivers to unfavorable levels. This is the most disturbing region,” he said. TASS.

Heavy snowfall will begin in the Leningrad and Pskov regions from January 30, and sleet and rain will begin in Crimea. Heavy snow in the next two days will begin in the Moscow, Bryansk and Oryol regions, and in Moscow in the second half of Sunday a snowstorm will begin.

“If in the morning the snow and the breeze are moderate, then in the afternoon they will noticeably intensify. Wind gusts will reach 17 m / s, so snowstorms will begin. The snow will continue on Monday as well,” said Roman Vilfand.

On January 29, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that atmospheric pressure in the last days of the month is likely to drop to record lows.

A day earlier, Alexander Sinenkov, an employee of the Phobos weather center, predicted prolonged snowfalls in Moscow with the arrival of cyclones Maria and Nadia. According to him, now the cyclones are passing through the centers of the European part of the country, moving from west to east.