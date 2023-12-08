Warming up to -10 degrees at night and -3…-9 degrees during the day is predicted in Moscow from Monday, December 11. This was announced on December 9 TASS scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

The meteorologist noted that Muscovites will also experience wind and snow.

“At the beginning of next week, temperatures will begin to rise, although they will still remain below normal. At night it will be about -10 degrees, and during the day – in the range of -3…-9 degrees. But Muscovites won’t be able to feel much of this warming, unfortunately—snow, winds of 7–12 m/s, and blizzards are forecast,” he said.

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center said that there will not be heavy snowfall, but snowstorms are expected, due to which snowdrifts of half a meter in size will grow next weekend.

“They are still impressive, but they will be at least 45 cm. Usually, such a height occurs only at the end of winter due to the accumulation of precipitation over the entire period,” Vilfand said.

Earlier, on December 8, it was reported that in Moscow and the Moscow region, due to abnormally cold weather, the “orange” level of weather danger was extended until 21:00 on Saturday, December 9. The regime began to operate in the capital on December 5, since these days, forecasters warned, the average daily air temperature will be 7-14 degrees below the climate norm.