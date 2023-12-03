Sunday, December 3, 2023
Viitasaari | A father and a child under school age were seriously injured in a crash on Friday

December 3, 2023
The police are investigating the matter as endangering traffic safety and injury.

Middle Finland In the crash on Viitasaari on Friday, the seriously injured were the man driving the car and his school-age child, the crime commissioner of the Internal Finland Police Ari Rutanen tells STT.

According to Rutanen, the police are investigating the matter as endangering traffic safety and injury. The driver of the car is the only suspect.

According to the police, it is suspected that the driver of a car traveling from the north to the south of Nelostie tried to pass the car in front in the no-passing zone.

