LThe black van drives slowly along the path next to the meadow, and then the first people start running. The white of their sweatpants briefly flashes in the distance in the red-brown autumn leaves, seconds later they have disappeared into the forest. Wolfi D. switches off the engine, Lissi B. and he get out of the van. Quickly zip up the jacket and then start walking towards the container at the end of the meadow. Two young men in black jackets are standing there leaning against each other, and next to them young people are throwing a few balls at the basketball hoop.

Not long now, it’s getting dark and the rain-gray sky is swallowing up the last bit of light. When they arrive at the container, which is open to one side, B. and D. talk briefly to the two young men. What’s going on, what’s going on. What is not addressed is what is literally in the air: the sweet smell of cannabis, which was probably one reason why only two young people remained in the container. They were not intimidated by the transporter. They knew that B. and D. would not search them.

Lissi B., 30 years old, and Wolfi D., 29 years old, are youth officers at the Laim police station. The two of them travel the streets of the district, sometimes on foot, sometimes in the company car, always in civilian clothes. Lissi B., very bright blue eyes, her cap rolled up neatly like a Breton fisherman, was first in the riot police, but always wanted to work with young people. Wolfi D., with a lumberjack shirt and three-day beard, was with the state security service before B. was able to get him interested in the job as a youth officer and win him over as a partner. The two have known each other since their training.

Mediator between young people and state power

On this November day, they check out the corners where young people hang out in the district: the container at the park, the shopping center at Haderner Stern train station, an underground car park. The principle of legality also obliges them to prosecute a crime. But first and foremost, the two police officers are a kind of mediator between the street and repression. Even if the service weapons on the jeans leave no doubt where they belong. They want to stay in conversation with the “kids” and want to explain to them “why the police sometimes act the way they do,” says Wolfi D.







The officers ask how things are going at school or at home, or how things are going when a friend is in custody. They mediate when residents complain about noise. Because the leisure time of young people, mostly between 14 and 20 years old, predominantly male, predominantly from a migrant background, is not punctuated with lacrosse training and Latin vocabulary like on the opposite side of the social spectrum. “There are often five or six of them living in two-room apartments, so no one pays close attention to what the kids are doing all day. And where can they go big?” says Lissi B.

Trust has grown over time. “What does the taxi license do?” D. asks into the cell phone that his partner is holding out to him as the two of them continue on their rounds. On the phone is one of the young people who had just run away and is now calling just to ask what “that action was at the container”. The young man has already had a few procedures. Now he wants to get a taxi license; it could be a chance for a crime-free life. “Hopefully he can do it,” says D.