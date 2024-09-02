Vihti’s murder | The suspect in the professor’s murder was imprisoned in Espoo

Vith’s murder|The man is now suspected of murder and attempted murder.

Western Uusimaa On Monday morning, the district court arrested a 27-year-old man who is suspected to be a professor emeritus Raimo Kantola of killing.

The man is also suspected of attempted murder, the target of which was Kantola’s wife. The man is their adopted son.

The court imprisoned the man for the most probable reasons. The event time of the deeds is Monday of the last week.

The man was first in detention proceedings last Thursday, but at that time the detention was postponed until Monday for a reason that the police did not disclose. Postponement is possible according to the Coercive Measures Act.

Police received an alert on Monday of last week in Vihti Ojakkala a little after 9 pm.

The police said at the time that the suspect had targeted two adults with violence. One of them died at the scene and the other received injuries that required hospital treatment.

According to previous convictions, the man has suffered from serious mental health problems.

The news is updated.