Serbia and Spain will face each other in the first match of Group D of the UEFA Nations League. The Águilas Blancas will host the newly crowned Euro champions. On paper, it seems that the team managed by Luis de la Fuente will be the clear favourites for this match.
Below we tell you what you need to know about Serbia vs Spain: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Belgrade, Serbia
Stadium: Red Star Stadium
Date: September 5th
Schedule: 20:45 hrs in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina, 12:45 hrs in Mexico
The match between Serbia and Spain will be broadcast on La 1 of TVE in Spain.
In Mexico it can be seen on Sky Mexico, while in Argentina it will be broadcast on ESPN.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Denmark
|
0-0
|
Euro 2024
|
Slovenia
|
1-1
|
Euro 2024
|
England
|
0-1 D
|
Euro 2024
|
Sweden
|
3-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Austria
|
2-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
England
|
2-1 V
|
Euro 2024
|
France
|
2-1 V
|
Euro 2024
|
Germany
|
2-1 V
|
Euro 2024
|
Georgia
|
4-1 V
|
Euro 2024
|
Albania
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
Luis de la Fuente has presented his list of players to face Serbia and Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League. There are no major surprises in the squad, although some of the new additions are Minguenza, Pau Torres, Yeremi Pino, Pepelu, Aleix García and Joselu.
Among the absentees are Jesús Navas, who retired from the national team after Euro 2024, and Unai Simón, who is injured.
Serbia: P. Raijkovic, M. Veljkovic, N. Milenkovic, S. Pavlovic, S. Mijailovic, I. Ilic, N. Gudelj, A. Zikovic, L. Samardzic, S. Lukic, A. Mitrovic.
Spain: D. Raya, D. Carvajal, A. Laporte, R. Le Normand, M. Cucurella, F. Ruiz, Zubimendi, D. Olmo, N. Williams, L. Yamal, Joselu.
The Spanish national team will be the clear favourites to take all three points against Serbia. The White Eagles finished last in their Euro 2024 group, which they shared with England, Denmark and Slovenia.
Although visits to Serbia are not usually easy, La Roja will be the favourites for this match.
Serbia 1-3 Spain
