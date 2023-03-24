First create a problem and then sell the solution. If we are not mistaken, that is the plot of several action movies, including Jurassic World Dominion. And it is – no doubt occasionally – what Tesla is doing now. The first customers of the new Model S and Model X who were required to take the yoke (half the steering wheel) can now buy a round steering wheel. And that option is popular.

By the way, let’s make a small nuance: Tesla has never forced anyone to buy a Tesla Model S or Model X. At the start of sales of the updated models, the car company thought it was a good idea to reinvent the steering wheel. This was undoubtedly with the best of intentions, and not as a malicious scheme to make extra money from existing customers. we think.

The yoke turned out to be no joke | Photo: © Screen Post

Many Tesla drivers replace yoke with round steering wheel

Customers who bought a Model S or Model X with a yoke and now regret it can go back to Tesla for a round steering wheel. You can go to the Netherlands from this month and the option will cost you 900 euros, including installation. In America (where it is 250 euros cheaper) the option is so popular that the round steering wheel is completely sold out, reports AutoEvolution.

Read also: This is what we thought of the yoke in the Model X

It is not known how many round steering wheels Tesla had on offer. Tesla also no longer has a PR department in America, so finding out the numbers is almost impossible. In any case, there are plenty of people in America who were not so happy with their yoke afterwards.

In the Netherlands, less than 100 copies of the new Model S and Model X have yet been delivered. There may be a few more who want to switch to a round steering wheel, but it will not be thousands. The older copies of these two cars have a conventional steering wheel anyway.