Game round 29The Eredivisie is heading for the apotheosis of the season. It is still incredibly exciting both at the top and at the bottom. View the probable lineups and injury news of all eighteen clubs for round 29 below.

NEC – FC Twente (today, 9 p.m.)

Specialties NEC: Trainer Rogier Meijer opts for a 4-3-3 system, which is probably at the expense of defender Rodrigo Guth. Ali Akman starts in the striker. Particulars FC Twente: Manfred Ugalde replaces the suspended Ricky van Wolsfwinkel in the point of the attack. Wout Brama returns to the match selection for the first time since November 28.

Sunday, Heerenveen – FC Groningen (tomorrow, 12.15 pm)

Details Heerenveen: SC Heerenveen has been unbeaten in the last four matches and conceded only one goal. The series without defeat at home against FC Groningen is slightly longer (five matches), but Heerenveen has not won since 2015. On Sunday, trainer Ole Tobiasen can again call on midfielder Nicolas Madsen.

Details FC Groningen: FC Groningen still cannot appeal to Tomas Suslov. The midfielder has suffered a muscle injury during the international match and has been out for a number of weeks. On the other hand, Daleho Irandust is back in the selection. Danny Buijs has never won or lost in Heerenveen in his period as trainer of FC Groningen. The last four times it ended in 1-1.

Vitesse – Cambuur (tomorrow, 2.30 pm)

Specifics Speed: Thomas Letsch fears a prolonged absence of wingback Maximilian Wittek. The German suffered a shoulder injury this week. Further examination in the hospital should show how serious the injury is. Dominik Oroz is also not available. Due to conscription regulations, the defender has to stay in Austria longer than expected. Cambuur details: Robin Maulun returns to the starting line-up after a suspension. That is at the expense of Jamie Jacobs’ starting place. Mees Hoedemakers had to leave the field against NEC after twenty minutes because of a head injury, but the midfielder is back against Vitesse.

PSV – RKC (tomorrow, 2.30 pm)

Specialties PSV: At PSV there are normally some changes, because a few players are probably ready for a rest. Trainer Roger Schmidt wants his team to take on the job against RKC just as focused as earlier this season before Christmas, when PSV left nothing behind in a series of matches. RKC details: The last time RKC prevented a league defeat in Eindhoven was almost 23 years ago on May 1, 1999: 2-2 with goals from Dennis Rommedahl, Ruud van Nistelrooij for PSV and Rick Hoogendorp twice for RKC. It looks like Saïd Bakari will replace Finn Stokkers in the base on Sunday. Absent: Augustijns, Min.

Heracles – Feyenoord (tomorrow, 4.45 pm)

Special features of Heracles: Trainer Frank Wormuth cannot yet have the injured Janis Blaswich, Mats Knoester, Kasper Lunding (all muscle injury) and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (ankle) at home against Feyenoord on Sunday. Striker Samuel Armenteros is also not available, he sustained a muscle injury in the exhibition game with De Graafschap last Monday. Specifics Feyenoord: Arne Slot says he is not yet busy with the important away game against Slavia Prague, next Thursday in the Czech Republic. After all, the team from Rotterdam has to defend third place in the Eredivisie. Right back Lutsharel Geertruida is still struggling with an upper leg injury, he is missing in Almelo where Marcus Pedersen once again takes his place.

PEC Zwolle – AZ (tomorrow, 8 p.m.)

Special features PEC Zwolle: After three defeats in a row, only the win against AZ counts for PEC. Thomas van den Belt returns to the Zwolse last, after the defensive midfielder was suspended against Go Ahead Eagles. PEC trainer Dick Schreuder is unable to have Slobodan Tedic for the first time. The Manchester City mercenary is sick. Special features AZ: At AZ they have been careful with Fredrik Midtsjø this week. The Norwegian played against Vitesse last week for the first time in a long time, but he is not fully fit yet. Vangelis Pavlidis is on his way to achieving his highest season total of goals in the Eredivisie. The Greek is now on eleven goals. Two seasons ago, he managed to score twelve times.

