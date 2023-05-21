Pham Minh Chinh and the Brazilian president say that trade between the countries is below its potential

Continuing the agenda of bilateral meetings during the G7 summit in Japan, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Sunday (May 21, 2023) with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh. To expand relations, the countries discussed a possible agreement between Vietnam and Mercosur.

According to announcement from the Planalto Palace, Lula and Pham Minh Chinh agreed that trade between the two countries is below its potential, considering the size of their populations and economies.

The Vietnamese leader then suggested an agreement between his country and Mercosur. Lula said he will deal with the matter when he assumes the presidency of the bloc, in the second half of this year.

In your profile on twitterLula stated that he will work “to deepen the relationship” between countries. “Vietnam is a country of more than 100 million inhabitants, with one of the highest economic growths in the world, a country that I admire a lot and that has a great affection for Brazil”, wrote the PT.

BILATERAL MEETINGS

In addition to participating in panels, President Lula has a schedule of bilateral meetings during the G7 summit. Earlier, he met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, with whom he discussed the resumption of “strategic partnership” between Brazil and India and the end of the war in Ukraine. “We are on the side of peace”wrote Lula in his profile on twitter.



Shortly before, Lula had met with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. They talked about protecting the environment and the conflict in Ukraine. “Trudeau reinforced that he is happy with the return of Brazilian protagonism in the environmental debate in the world. We will work together and I believe we can double the trade relations between our countries”wrote the PT in social network.

“This meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada, for Brazil, is extremely important because we have a reasonably successful commercial relationship of almost US$ 10.5 billion. And what is important is that there is no advantage for any country, it is more or less equal. And we think that Brazil and Canada are in a position to double their trade relations”said the Brazilian president at the opening of the meeting.



On Saturday (May 20), the Chief Executive met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Director General of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, and the Prime Minister of Germany, Olaf Scholz.



On Friday (May 19), prior to the summit, he had meetings with the premiers of Australia, Anthony Albanese, of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and with the president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.



The G7, the group of most industrialized countries, comprises Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. In addition to Brazil, the leaders of Australia, South Korea, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia and Vietnam were invited to this year’s summit.

