The Fallout TV series, made by Amazonis one of the most anticipated and least known of all the on-screen adaptations of our favorite video games.

Although it is now known that the filming of the series is concluded, we still know very little about it. Many are hoping for the release of a trailer during the Summer Game Fest but, in the meantime, we are delighted by some images that are circulating on the net.

The newser published these images Idle Sloth on his Twitter profile. The newser would have got to “take a peek” at the set of the seriesbringing back some characters and sets.

One of these photos shows us two characters: on one side a vault dweller, on the other a Ghoul. Ghouls are among the most famous enemies of the Fallout series and, if the photo proves to be true, this is how they would appear in the series.

Users commented en masse on the images, some have highlighted the “plasticky” aspect of the Ghoul and they hope that on screen it will render better than from the pictures.

We remind you that, at the moment, Not many details about the series have been releasedif not the presence of an exceptional character in the cast.