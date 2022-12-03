In recent days the sports director DucatiPaolo Ciabatti had admitted that the current situation of four teams supplied by Borgo Panigale was not ideal for the Italian company in the long term. In fact, next year there will be more than a third of Ducati bikes on the grid, eight out of a total of twenty-two, while there will be four KTMs, Hondas and Aprilias and only two Yamahas. And the Iwata manufacturer hasn’t hidden its desire to have a second team on the grid again, after the farewell of Razlan Razali’s structure, who moved to Aprilia after four seasons with the M1 and all roads lead to the VR46 of Valentino Rossi, who however has an existing contract until the end of 2024 with Ducati. In this regard Ciabatti had observed: “The team is made up of serious people and the riders are very happy with the Desmosedici and the results they are obtaining are proving it. I’m sorry for Yamaha”.

But something behind the scenes seems to be moving, so much so that the president of the International Motorcycling Federation Jorge Viegason the sidelines of his re-election in Rimini, he explained to the microphones of Rai Sports: “I don’t see this situation well, but I think it will only be for 2023″he observed regarding the presence of so many Ducatis on the grid, adding: “In 2024, Valentino Rossi’s team could switch from Ducati to Yamaha: for now it’s an idea and there’s nothing confirmed, but I’m giving you some news, namely that we will have six Ducatis and four Yamahas“, assured Viegas. Certainly Yamaha will have to give a signal of a newfound competitiveness already in view of 2023 to attract new teams after having collected just two podiums and no wins in the last ten grands prix of the championship.