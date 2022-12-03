Wright Motorsports has chosen to join forces with Volt Racing for the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season which will see the two teams compete in the GTD Class.

The teams will field a Porsche 911 GT3-R in the updated 992 version with the #77 at the start of the year which will begin in January with the famous 24h of Daytona, with a pair of drivers already confirmed.

Driving the Weissach car, which bears the Volt colors, will be 27-year-old Trent Hindman and 55-year-old Alan Brynjolfsson, to whom will be added a third competitor for endurance racing and a fourth for the former in Florida, whose names will be revealed later .

#77 Wright Motorsports Volt Racing, Porsche 911 GT3-R: Alan Brynjolfsson, Trent Hindman Photo by: Dempsey/Wright Motorsports

“I’m happy with this new challenge, last year we won the Pilot Challenge series and it’s time to move on to GTD! – said Brynjolfsson – I’m thrilled to achieve the goal I had set myself for some time: racing in the most important series of America for professional sportscars”.

“Competing against the best drivers in the world will be a huge challenge, for which I have prepared for a long time and which I do not take lightly. At 55, I will be the oldest GTD/GT3 driver and perhaps one of the few Bronze drivers. I know that it’s tough, but it gives me pride and motivation. I have a lot to learn and I can’t wait to debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona. I hope to have many fans to support this old rookie!”

“It takes everything to win: an exceptional car, team and drivers, and we have it all. Porsche-Wright-Hindman is the best combination of talent and cars I could dream of. I want to thank John Wright and all the guys and ladies of Wright Motorsports, Trent Hindman, my longtime co-driver, Volker Holzmeyer, President and CEO of Porsche Motorsports North America, for making this possible and my manager/wife Trish for supporting me in my dreams.”

#77 Wright Motorsports Volt Racing, Porsche 911 GT3-R: Alan Brynjolfsson, Trent Hindman Photo by: Dempsey/Wright Motorsports

Hindman added: “Alan and I have been working together for five years. In all that time, we’ve won races, we’ve lost others, but most of all we’ve grown into a team as strong as one can find in the Michelin Pilot Challenge paddock and now, I’m proud to say, of the IMSA Sportscar Championship.”

“The timing for the move to GTD couldn’t be better; we’re fresh off a GS championship win and Alan has never been stronger. We have a Wright Motorsports tuned Porsche who will always be a force to be reckoned with, and the same phenomenal team which led us to the title of the Michelin Pilot Challenge 2022”.

A huge thank you to Alan and all of the Brynjolfsson family who are as committed to this endeavor as we are the drivers, to Johnny Wright and his incredibly talented Wright Motorsports team and of course to our friends at Porsche Motorsport North America who they have provided the necessary equipment to go forward and fight for victories in the 2023 races”.