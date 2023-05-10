Recently a couple on TikTok went viral, after it was related to the influencer Mona and Geros due to their great resemblance, and for which Internet users affirm that the “multiverse exists”.

Originating from Leon, Guanajuato, Mona and Geros They have become the most important influencer couple in Mexico because the colloquial way in which they share their experiences has allowed them to gain millions of followers and achieve fame.

Now after the success of Mona and Gerosnew couples have emerged looking to imitate the style of the influencer couple with the intention of going viral.

The recording was shared by the user of TikTok, @changorasurado who denounced that more internet celebrity impersonators are emerging every day.

Although the name of this new double couple of the famous Mona and Geros is unknown, it is undeniable that their behavior and way of expressing their experiences is similar to the couple who started their career on YouTube on the YouTube channel, New Fashion Beauty MONA .

After the viralization of the images, the fans of Mona and Geros came to their defense and criticized this new couple for copying their style.

“You can tell she wants to be Mona”, “Not even in her dreams”, “Mona is unique”, were some of the comments.