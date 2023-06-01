Videos | The driver drove at a “freezing” speed in Helsinki’s Pasila because he was incited

The police suspect the driver of grossly endangering traffic safety.

Motorist drove a significant speeding in Pasila on Hakamäentie the other Friday of the week.

The car shown in the video drove past the police at a speed of 132 kilometers per hour near Helsinki Hall. The speed limit on Hakamäentie is 60 kilometers per hour.

Director of the Helsinki traffic control function, chief inspector Dennis Pasterstein described speeding to “freeze” the messaging service on Twitter on Wednesday.

Police suspects the driver of grossly endangering traffic safety. In addition, the police shelved the driver’s license until the court renders a verdict in the case.

In the preliminary interview, the driver had told the police that the reason for the speeding was that someone had provoked him, says Pasterstein.

According to him, similar cases come to the attention of the police every week, where drivers are racing at the instigation of another.

“They are very dangerous situations in terms of traffic safety, and they are easily recorded as a gross endangerment of traffic safety.”

According to Pasterstein, the starting point is that the driver is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety if the speed limit is over 50 kilometers per hour.

Hakamäentie is particularly challenging because it attracts some drivers to drive faster than the speed limit allows, Pasterstein says.

“It’s attractive because there are several lanes. It kind of gives the impression that it’s a highway.”

Disregarding speed limits can lead to fatal consequences. For example, Hakamäentie is designed for large volumes of traffic, the road has several junctions and traffic jams easily in the mornings and afternoons.

If the speedometer reads a hundred kilometers per hour and the tail of a traffic jam suddenly comes up, the driver may not have time to react quickly enough, says Pasterstein.