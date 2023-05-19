Moscow University docent Aleksei Fenenko spoke on Russia’s main channel Rossiya 1 about “Finnish Prime Minister Kaja Kallas”.

Russian an amusing blunder was seen in the current affairs program of the state’s main television channel Rossija 1 on Wednesday. Regular commentator on political topics, docent Alexey Fenenko gave a long speech “The prime minister of Finland Kaja Kallasen” about speeches.

Kaja Kallas is naturally the prime minister of Estonia, and the prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin.

The issue was noted on Twitter by a BBC journalist who follows the Russian media Francis Scarr. He shared a clip from the TV broadcast with English subtitles on the service.

Fenenko, a docent at the University of Moscow, started talking about the comments of “Finnish Prime Minister Kaja Kallas” about how Russians should repent of their crimes.

With this he apparently referred to Kallas to the February speech at the security conference in Munich. There, Kallas stated that Russia should be put on trial for war of aggression and war crimes, if it wants to normalize its relations with the West after the end of the war in Ukraine.

For Fenenko this was a donkey’s bridge to a speech about how, according to him, Finland is the one that “should be regretted”. The Russian docent justified the matter with typical Kremlin propaganda about, among other things, the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty.

Host of the 60 Minutes program Olga Skabeyeva seemed to notice the mistake immediately based on his expressions seen in the video. However, he allows Fenenko to continue his speech for a long time.

Skabeyeva is Vladimir Putin loyal mouthpiece of the regime, called “the iron puppet of Putin’s television”. Perhaps he doesn’t want to interrupt an otherwise relevant propaganda speech.

After Fenenko spoke for about a minute and 45 seconds, even Skabejeva can no longer help but intervene.

“But Kaja Kallas is from Estonia,” he says.

Fenenko is silent for a few seconds and the look shows confusion.

Then the commentator continues as if nothing had happened:

“Another thing is also very serious…”

The matter was reported in Finland earlier Evening newspaper mixed Over.

Aleksei Fenenko is a well-known political commentator on Russian state television. According to Izvestija, Fenenko has a doctorate in political science and works at Moscow State University in the Faculty of World Politics.

Behind Fenenko’s speech about Finland, a video of Kaja Kallas was playing in the studio.

Mixed Kaja Kallas and Sanna Marin have been in the teeth of Russian TV commentators before. A drastic example of that was seen last February. At that time, the speaker was a defense expert called in Russia Igor Korotchenko.

Korotchenko accused the Prime Ministers of Estonia and Finland of hatred towards Russia and spoke in the same context about “white Aryan women who sent Jews to crematoria” during World War II.

Even then, the channel was Rossija 1 and the comments spread on Twitter, noticed by the BBC’s Francis Scarr.