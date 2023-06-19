This Monday June 19 Jorge Alberto Marquez BracamontesWhoever it was vocalist of the Sinaloan band Los Nuevos Coyonquis, he would have turned 52 years old, however, fate played a trick on him and he visited the creator just a few days before.

Exclusively we bring to you some emotional moments of his gravewhere family and friends wished him eternal rest in the cemetery.

Music of live band, tears and the singing of their companions in Los Nuevos Coyonquis They were the ideal farewell for a human being who always radiated good vibes.

As part of his artistic legacy, we can list collaborations with musicians like Bruno de Jesús, former vocalist of Banda Cuisillos, Uziel Payán, Los Intocables del Norte, Juan Rodríguez, among other exponents of the Mexican regional.

Now, as part of his personal legacy, someone very close to the group highlighted over and over again for DEBATE that “He was a very wise person with extensive musical knowledge.“, in addition to clarifying that his good humor made him a star that illuminated his walk.

“He used to say that life is a gift, that it is that rhythm that you never get tired of dancing to,” a close friend of the deceased told the microphones of this medium.

His remains will now have eternal rest in the Pantheon of the Moreh funeral home, in Culiacán, Sinaloaafter 30 years dedicated to the group that he led until the last of his days.

“He always had enthusiasm and said that music was his passion”, was part of the personal description of Márquez Bracamontes.

He did not work, he enjoyed his greatest hobby each of his presentations.

Such was his passion for music that he repeatedly expressed feeling proud to belong to a group with as much history as Los Nuevos Coyonquisit was not a secret, he even published it on his social networks.

Among his deepest musical tastes are two great singer-songwriters of Mexican music, Joan Sebastian and Juan Gabriel, although his favorite song was ‘Poema’ by the iconic artist whose real name José Manuel Figueroa Figueroa.