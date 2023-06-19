Daily Mail: Passenger missed flight and tried to get on plane about to take off

A passenger who was late for a flight fell off the ladder in an attempt to get on the plane and was caught on video. This is reported Daily Mail.

The footage shows how the man tries to get off the ramp, from which the plane has already departed, but falls from it and lands on his back. The airport staff rushed to help him, however, having calmed down, the traveler attempted to walk to the plane along the runway.

The man was detained by the police. Whether he eventually got on the plane is not reported.

Earlier, a British Airways flight attendant accidentally opened the emergency slide before takeoff and delayed the plane for five hours. Her actions caused chaos at the airport – emergency services arrived at the liner. Passengers were removed from the flight and forced to wait for a new board for at least five hours.