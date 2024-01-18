Wearing a motorcycle helmet and on top of a horse, a young Mexican conquered the social networks in his work as a home delivery worker for the popular delivery platform DiDi Food.

The short video in which he is seen galloping already has more than a million views, 120 thousand likes and numerous comments.

The video, published through the TikTok platform, on January 16, shows how the young man drives to the door of a house, where, after receiving the order, two women, laughing, ask him: “why on horseback?”

The man's response was: “Everyone can walk in whatever, whatever they want”he expressed with a smile and then headed to his next destination.

The originality of this delivery man did not go unnoticed on social networks, generating an avalanche of comments and reactions. Users of various platforms expressed their astonishment, some even tagged Didi Food to watch the video.

Some of the comments were: “The good thing is that it uses protection”, “It doesn't waste gas”, “There are no excuses to work”“Things I would miss if I lived in Switzerland”, “A delivery man in far, far away.”

On the other hand, many netizens were upset because in the video it is not seen that they tipped the young man. To this claim, the women responded: “We have already answered in many comments that we put the tip in the application.”

