Puebla.- In the surroundings of the nightclub area of Angelopolisa young identified as Ernesto Calderon turned out brutally beaten for youn group of eight individuals in an attack that occurred early this sunday.

It was confirmed that two of the attackers are students from the Anáhuac University. Currently, the victim is hospitalized and her state of health is critical, since there is a reserved prognosis and the risk of losing an eye due to the severity of the injuries suffered.

Ernesto Calderón, who was the target of this attack, was in the company of a friend leaving a nightclub around 4:00 a.m. when the attack broke out.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attack occurred after one of the attackers threw a beer at Ernesto’s friend, and he tried to defend her, which triggered violence by the attackers.

A video broadcast on social networks shows the critical moment of the attack, where one of the attackers kicks the young man in the face, who was already on the ground. This blow, along with others received during the attack, left Ernesto Calderón hospitalized in critical condition.

The case became relevant on social networks when the aunt of the beaten young man shared details of the incident. In her post, she noted that her nephew rarely went out to nightclubs and that he was a quiet person. The shocking video and the testimony of the victim’s aunt generated a wave of indignation and support for the victim and her family on social networks.

In response to the dissemination of the case, seven of the attackers were identified, and it was confirmed that two of them are students at the Anáhuac University. Given this revelation, the educational institution issued a statement in which it strongly condemns the attack and announced its commitment to collaborate with the authorities and apply disciplinary sanctions in accordance with its institutional values.

The statement from the Anáhuac University emphasized its rejection of any behavior that endangers the life, healthy coexistence and well-being of its student community and society in general.

The Secretary of the Interior, Javier Aquino Limón, reported that he has maintained personal contact with Ernesto Calderón’s relatives and has provided them with the support of the State Government.

In addition, he confirmed that the case is being investigated by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), which seeks to bring those responsible to justice and guarantee the safety of the community.