Traffic | Real estate giants want a new tunnel under the center of Helsinki

SRV, Ilmarinen and Keva want to find out about extending the service tunnel and drilling thermal wells.

Helsinki the city center’s big real estate owners, the pension insurance company Ilmarinen, the pension insurer Keva and the construction company SRV want to plan a continuation of the current underground service tunnel in the city center.

The parties have jointly submitted a reservation application for the development work, which the city of Helsinki has not yet had time to process.

The main focus of the plan is to reduce traffic emissions in the city center so that a new tunnel connection to the current service tunnel of approximately one kilometer would be built near Hakaniemi Market.

The east end of the current service tunnel with the turning points goes under Senatintorni. The current western end of the tunnel is in Ruoholahti.

Helsinki the city built a service tunnel with the idea that the majority of the city center’s distribution and service traffic would be diverted from the street underground. However, the wishes have not been fulfilled, as many of the properties in the center have remained outside the service tunnel.

The two kilometer long service tunnel was completed in 2010. It cost 90 million euros at the time.

In order to improve the attraction of the service tunnel, a new soft connection from the east would be necessary. But the trio of developers also have ideas for using the tunnel in the production of renewable energy.

Based on the application, approximately 230 thermal wells with a depth of 350 meters could be drilled in the tunnel, which could be used to heat and cool the approximately 0.5 million square meters of offices in the center.

A waste heat recovery system would also be built in the tunnel.

“It is absolutely absurd that the tunnel now even has to be cooled, and the heat accumulated there is blown into the sky. The heat could be put to useful use,” says SRV’s director of strategic project development Hannu Lokka.

Tunnel is approximately seven meters high, so a reasonably large thermal well drilling machine can fit there.

Energy production has already been thought about together with the Helsinki energy company Helen. If the city grants the development reservation, the planning cooperation with Helen will continue.

“We would then have two years to develop and refine the preliminary plans.”

The idea is also to make traffic in the underground parking garages smoother. They are not popular with all motorists, so the city wants to increase the appeal of the hall capacity.

The center’s service tunnel was completed in 2010. The western mouth of the tunnel is located in Ruoholahti.

Service traffic and to support logistics, underground distribution terminals have been planned, from which different stores could receive their goods with electric delivery trucks. Lokka calls this a last-mile solution.

With all these measures, according to the calculation of the consulting company Ramboll, carbon dioxide emissions from traffic could be reduced by about 300 tons per year.

This would help the City of Helsinki in its strategic efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in 2030.

“Helsinki also has goals to enliven the core center and increase its comfort, improve the accessibility of the core center by streamlining car, pedestrian and bicycle traffic, and make public transport more efficient,” Lokka lists.