Mexico.- Shazamthe funniest hero in the movie world of DC Comicsreturned to the big screen with a sequel titled ‘Shazam! The fury of the gods‘which has unleashed crazy at the box office. particularly in Cinépolisafter the company launched a crazy promotion.

Since Cinépolis informed that all customers could enlarge their combo at no extra cost and under some restrictions just by shouting the word Shazam!

Unsurprisingly, fans of the film starring Zachary Levi as Shazam and Asher Angel as young Billy Batson jumped on the hype and soon flocked to the premiere to call out the “Champion.”

This situation has generated a shower of publications on social networks. From those fans who are disguised as the mythical character and others who make some mistakes that go viral.

Such is the case of a young man who got nervous and ended up shouting “Chayanne” instead of “Shazam”, making the moment viral on TikTok.

The video, which has received several million views, was posted by the young man himself, Franchinno (@franchinno), who after being filmed by his friends decided to post the funny moment on TikTok.

As expected, the young man’s scream caused many netizens to react with various comments. Many of them humorously taking the moment.

It may interest you:

“The best “Shazam” so far”, “Chayanne deserves the combo”, “Chayanne is to become the love of all ladies”were some of the comments.