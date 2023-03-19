Mexico.- Laura Zapata and Germán Montero from Sinaloa are two of the twenty participants in the reality show ‘Top Chef VIP’, which will soon air and will be hosted by Carmen Villalobos.

‘Top Chef VIP’ is already announced on Telemundo’s social networks and in its second season it promises surprises and emotions to the public, also among the participants themselves who will do everything to achieve first place.

The new edition of ‘Top Chef VIP’ will feature the participation of Hispanic celebrities who will put their cooking skills to the test and conquer the palates of chefs.

Ten confirmed participants for ‘Top Chef VIP’. Photo Capture Telemundo

These are ten of the twenty confirmed participants at the moment:

1) 1. Arturo Peniche: Mexican actor

2. Laura Zapata: Mexican actress

3. Johnny Lozada: Puerto Rican singer

4. Sara Corrales: Colombian actress

5. Génesis Suero: actress and beauty queen from the Dominican Republic

6. Germán Montero: Regional Mexican singer from Sinaloa, Mexico

7. Isis Serrath: model and actress, better known as Serrath, who has participated in successful reality competitions in her native Mexico.

8. Jesús More: Mexican actor

9. Lorena de la Garza: Mexican actress, singer and comedian

10. Helen Ochoa: Mexican regional singer-songwriter

Regarding the judges, it transcends that they will be Antonio “Toño” de Livier, Adria Maria Montaño, and Juan Manuel Barrientos.

