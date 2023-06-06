Mexico.- The wedding is one of the most important moments in life and a boyfriend made his grand entrance with a song from the anime of dragonball.

The video was shared on the TikTok account @serovega, where the groom can be seen walking down the aisle to see his future wife and one of the songs from dragonball when the characters are about to clash.

The reaction of the people who were in the place was unexpected, since they had no idea that the boyfriend was an anime fan.

The video has 600,000 views and hundreds of users left their comments.

Boyfriend walks down the aisle while Dragon Ball song plays

“be careful gokuuntil death do us part, it lasts a lot”. “A Saiyan at heart is marrying us, hurry up Goku”.

“It is that sometimes we believe that only the bride has ideas and the bride and groom must be left to be with some detail.” “The Z fighters need you, hurry up Goku“. Were the comments.

THE DEBATE.