Wednesday, June 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: With this goal, América Mineiro beats Millonarios in the Copa Sudamericana

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: With this goal, América Mineiro beats Millonarios in the Copa Sudamericana


close

America Mineiro vs. millionaires

America Mineiro vs. millionaires

America Mineiro vs. millionaires

The blues are losing their unbeaten record in this edition of the continental tournament.

See also  MotoGP | Taramasso: "The new front will debut at the Misano tests"

América Mineiro defeats Millonarios 1-0 at the end of the first stage, in the fifth game of both teams in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

The only goal of the game came in the 40th minute, when Aloisio received a pass from Everaldo and finished with a lot of class, over goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

Already starting the game, the Brazilians had scored a goal that the referee annulled for offside.

Millionaires face this game with five casualties: Mackalister Silva and Fernando Uribe, who did not travel to Brazil, were joined by Andrés Llinás, Jorge Arias and Leonardo Castro, all due to physical problems.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #goal #América #Mineiro #beats #Millonarios #Copa #Sudamericana

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
First reviews of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

First reviews of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result