Video: With this goal, América Mineiro beats Millonarios in the Copa Sudamericana

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
America Mineiro vs. millionaires
America Mineiro vs. millionaires
The blues are losing their unbeaten record in this edition of the continental tournament.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
América Mineiro defeats Millonarios 1-0 at the end of the first stage, in the fifth game of both teams in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.
The only goal of the game came in the 40th minute, when Aloisio received a pass from Everaldo and finished with a lot of class, over goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.
Already starting the game, the Brazilians had scored a goal that the referee annulled for offside.
Millionaires face this game with five casualties: Mackalister Silva and Fernando Uribe, who did not travel to Brazil, were joined by Andrés Llinás, Jorge Arias and Leonardo Castro, all due to physical problems.
News in development.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #goal #América #Mineiro #beats #Millonarios #Copa #Sudamericana
Leave a Reply