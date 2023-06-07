Video: With this goal, América Mineiro beats Millonarios in the Copa Sudamericana

América Mineiro defeats Millonarios 1-0 at the end of the first stage, in the fifth game of both teams in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

The only goal of the game came in the 40th minute, when Aloisio received a pass from Everaldo and finished with a lot of class, over goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

Already starting the game, the Brazilians had scored a goal that the referee annulled for offside.

Millionaires face this game with five casualties: Mackalister Silva and Fernando Uribe, who did not travel to Brazil, were joined by Andrés Llinás, Jorge Arias and Leonardo Castro, all due to physical problems.

News in development.

