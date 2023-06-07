The long-awaited return of the iconic transforming robots is here with “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts“! Fans have been eager to see the next installment of the franchise on the big screen, especially under the direction of Steven Caple Jr. The film promised to reinvigorate the saga and deliver an exciting cinematic experience.

In its first screenings, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” generated positive feedback that excited viewers. Some even claimed that this movie surpassed those directed by Michael Bay, the director of the previous installments. These initial statements further raised the expectations of fans, who expected a fresh and exciting story with beloved characters and new additions to the saga. Beast Wars.

However, as the first reviews appear on the Rotten Tomatoes site, a reference platform for film criticism, a disappointing rating of 56%. This mixed evaluation has raised questions among fans as to whether or not they should head to the theater to see the film.

It is important to note that ratings and reviews may vary and do not always reflect each viewer’s personal experience. Although Rotten Tomatoes provides an overview of the critical response, each individual may have different opinions about the film.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: It is possible that “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” may not meet the high expectations of some viewers, but this does not mean that it cannot offer an entertaining experience for fans of the franchise. As always, it is recommended that each person make their own decision in this regard and trust their own tastes and preferences.