Thursday, March 16, 2023
Video: with bottle blows, Millonarios fans staged a fight in Brazil

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: with bottle blows, Millonarios fans staged a fight in Brazil


close

Millionaires: fans of the team staged a fight in Brazil.

Millionaires said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores

Photo:

Twitter: @barrabrava_net

Millionaires said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores

The pitched battle was recorded and published on social networks.

Hours before the sports confrontation between Millonarios and Atlético Mineiro, ‘Ambassador’ fans staged a fight that included fists, stones and even bottles.

After a resounding defeat of 3 to 1, Millionaires said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores. On their visit to Belo Horizonte, Brazil, the team faced Atlético Mineiro at the Mineirão stadium.

And although the club will not continue in the competition, what really caught the eyes of netizens was an event that apparently happened prior to the game.

(Read on: No Mercy! Memes Tease Another Millionaire Takedown.)

As can be seen in a video, the fans of both teams had a fight in which the blows were the least of the problems.

In the middle of the street, both ‘ambassadors’ and ‘Galo’ fans ran in all directions while putting people’s safety at risk.

The reason why the fight started is not yet known; however, the confrontation managed to frighten several people who were in the place.

More news

Video: brutal fight between the fans of Naples and Eintracht

James Rodríguez, alert: complex situation that Daniela Ospina lives with her daughter

‘Pibe’ Valderrama reveals his most familiar facet: emotional video with his grandson

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ
Writing Latest News

Recommended

