Video: with bottle blows, Millonarios fans staged a fight in Brazil

Hours before the sports confrontation between Millonarios and Atlético Mineiro, ‘Ambassador’ fans staged a fight that included fists, stones and even bottles.

After a resounding defeat of 3 to 1, Millionaires said goodbye to the Copa Libertadores. On their visit to Belo Horizonte, Brazil, the team faced Atlético Mineiro at the Mineirão stadium.

And although the club will not continue in the competition, what really caught the eyes of netizens was an event that apparently happened prior to the game.

(Read on: No Mercy! Memes Tease Another Millionaire Takedown.)

As can be seen in a video, the fans of both teams had a fight in which the blows were the least of the problems.

In the middle of the street, both ‘ambassadors’ and ‘Galo’ fans ran in all directions while putting people’s safety at risk.

The reason why the fight started is not yet known; however, the confrontation managed to frighten several people who were in the place.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Writing Latest News