You have to stand across the avenue from the British Parliament to understand that the black painted door with the number 10 Downing Street is part of a very large administrative complex, heavily entrenched and highly protected by the police, especially these days when Protests against Boris Johnson proliferate. The blonde ambition, as the most popular conservative politician in the recent history of this country was known for many years and whose only vital objective was precisely to reach that building converted into the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Paradoxically, what has happened in recent months within the walls of that residence could end his political career. For example, starting with the Johnson couple’s obsession with decorating number 11 Downing Street, the private apartment they occupy, and also doing it with the most fashionable designer among British celebrities, Lulu Little, at a price of more than 100,000 euros. that they obtained through the donations of a billionaire to the Conservative Party against all the rules and all the ethical codes of good government. But in addition, it was in the gardens of this building where the Brexit ideologue and Boris Johnson’s star adviser, Dominic Camins, had to undergo a humiliating session before the press to acknowledge that he had taken his wife and son to the residence country meeting of his in-laws during the first months of confinement. This was already the first scandal, the first sign that the rules were different for the people who lived in Downing Street. It was also here, where the spokeswoman Allegra Stratton, when rehearsing her appearance before the media, allowed herself to be recorded while making jokes about the parties that took place in confinement.

But Boris Johnson’s political future will likely be decided in another building, in Parliament at Westminster. More and more Conservative MPs, deeply irritated by these scandals, have sent their letters of withdrawal of no confidence to the leadership of the parliamentary group. If the magic figure of 54 is reached, the internal censure motion will automatically be activated that could end Johnson’s political career. All this despite the last-minute efforts of his communication team to carry out a survival strategy that, once again, offers scapegoats to cover up the Prime Minister’s failures. Heads will roll for many of Downing Street’s advisers to give the impression of a clean slate. And a series of populist policies much to the liking of the hard wing of the Conservative party will be launched. The main thing is to convince Conservative MPs that Boris Johnson can still help them win elections, and that is looking increasingly difficult. The perfect electoral machine, as the Conservative Party has always been called, is exquisitely cruel when it comes to getting rid of hindrances. And if they understand that Boris Johnson is a hindrance right now, it will be the deputies themselves who end his political career to save their own.