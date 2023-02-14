Despite the fact that 73-year-old Pati Chapoy has already apologized to Yuridia, the videos against her for attacking other celebrities continue to come to light, because now a publication has gone viral where the journalist not only criticized the clothes, but the physique of Chico Che.

In the interview you can see Chico Che as he prefers to laugh at Pati Chapoy’s questionswho tells him that his overalls were to hide the “little slice”, even stands him up, because the Mexican journalist wants to see how he looks up close, causing controversy.

And it is that the Mexican host, in the 70s and 80s, already had a reputation in the world of show business, so several artists in order to have an interview with her tried to behave very well with her, but today in day things have changed.

“That’s why they are all operated in Ventaneando”, “Ha ha ha it seems like a nutritionist’s appointment, what a fart”, “For #PatyChapoy the only “NOT FAT” was #sergioandrade … although Alvaro Davila has a lot of physical resemblance to that abuser “, “Pinche old ugly bugle voice… that she has left to screw others. Let’s see if she looks less ugly and cat but not even if she dresses as CH she is unhappy… not even being born again”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that on several occasions the owner of Ventaneando has railed against the bodies of foreign celebrities, for which many have been annoyed with her and have even answered her.