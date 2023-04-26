Video: What a scare! couple saved from being crushed by a tree in Peru

A couple walking their pet swas saved, by inches, from being crushed by a huge tree that fell at the height of the first block of the mall, Los Picaflores, in the Lima district of San Borja.

(We recommend reading: What’s next for former President Alejandro Toledo after his extradition to Peru?).

The event occurred a few days ago, and it was thanks to the quick reaction of the couple that they realized that the tree was going to fall on them that There was no tragedy to regret in the place.

After what happened in the Los Picaflores boulevard, the Municipality of San Borja, tree pruning and log removal work began.

Quina is a tree native to the Amazon jungle. Photo: Peruvian News Agency

in dialogue with Channel N, Iván Vidal, manager of the Environment of the aforementioned commune, explained that a security pruning is being carried out, as well as a visual evaluation of the trees from the last Sunday.

(Read here: The incredible story of the soccer club that broke the record playing at 4,300 meters).

In addition, he said that, starting tomorrow, Wednesday April 26, the tomograph will be passed to the trees that have presented some type of risk or represent a danger to the safety of the neighbors.

Vidal said that the reasons why the tree fell are not known, since the municipality carries out maintenance work on a regular basis. He added that they will obtain root samples from the trees to proceed with a verification.

More news