Video: What a scare! couple saved from being crushed by a tree in Peru

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The couple were walking their pet in a park.
Twitter: @carlosrosales_s
The couple were walking their pet in a park.
The images were recorded on a security camera in the sector.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A couple walking their pet swas saved, by inches, from being crushed by a huge tree that fell at the height of the first block of the mall, Los Picaflores, in the Lima district of San Borja.
(We recommend reading: What’s next for former President Alejandro Toledo after his extradition to Peru?).
The event occurred a few days ago, and it was thanks to the quick reaction of the couple that they realized that the tree was going to fall on them that There was no tragedy to regret in the place.
After what happened in the Los Picaflores boulevard, the Municipality of San Borja, tree pruning and log removal work began.
in dialogue with Channel N, Iván Vidal, manager of the Environment of the aforementioned commune, explained that a security pruning is being carried out, as well as a visual evaluation of the trees from the last Sunday.
(Read here: The incredible story of the soccer club that broke the record playing at 4,300 meters).
In addition, he said that, starting tomorrow, Wednesday April 26, the tomograph will be passed to the trees that have presented some type of risk or represent a danger to the safety of the neighbors.
Vidal said that the reasons why the tree fell are not known, since the municipality carries out maintenance work on a regular basis. He added that they will obtain root samples from the trees to proceed with a verification.
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #scare #couple #saved #crushed #tree #Peru
Leave a Reply