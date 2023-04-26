Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Video: What a scare! couple saved from being crushed by a tree in Peru

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in World
Video: What a scare! couple saved from being crushed by a tree in Peru


Tree fall in Peru

The couple were walking their pet in a park.

Photo:

Twitter: @carlosrosales_s

The couple were walking their pet in a park.

The images were recorded on a security camera in the sector.

A couple walking their pet swas saved, by inches, from being crushed by a huge tree that fell at the height of the first block of the mall, Los Picaflores, in the Lima district of San Borja.

The event occurred a few days ago, and it was thanks to the quick reaction of the couple that they realized that the tree was going to fall on them that There was no tragedy to regret in the place.

After what happened in the Los Picaflores boulevard, the Municipality of San Borja, tree pruning and log removal work began.

Quina is a tree native to the Amazon jungle.

Photo:

Peruvian News Agency

in dialogue with Channel N, Iván Vidal, manager of the Environment of the aforementioned commune, explained that a security pruning is being carried out, as well as a visual evaluation of the trees from the last Sunday.

In addition, he said that, starting tomorrow, Wednesday April 26, the tomograph will be passed to the trees that have presented some type of risk or represent a danger to the safety of the neighbors.

Vidal said that the reasons why the tree fell are not known, since the municipality carries out maintenance work on a regular basis. He added that they will obtain root samples from the trees to proceed with a verification.

