Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, wednesday 26 April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the Moon is making your heart lighter than usual: you have an easier love life and less bickering than usual. All in all, a big improvement. Those who are already in a couple could soon find a complicity that he believed lost. Very passionate weekend. Courage, dedicate yourselves to love!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 26 April 2023), you are experiencing several days of reflection. Many unclear situations in the last month have prompted you to reevaluate some aspects of your life that have been overlooked. Try to understand what you really want and the best way forward to live with serenity and with a smile on your face.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Venus ignites your love prospects in these hours: passion and romance on the horizon for many of you. Assess the situation rationally and don’t lose your head. Calm. Those who already have a partner will be able to take advantage of it to celebrate love with originality.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, yours today too – Wednesday 26 April – will be a romantic sky, you will be overwhelmed by passion and favored in love conquests. Leave behind the stress of the office and all the problems solved or to be solved.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 26 April 2023), over the next few hours of this end of April you will feel a lot of warmth and you will have many opportunities to reconnect with the people you love, rekindle dead friendships and recall nostalgic moments. Relax and reevaluate some parts of your life that were a little complicated.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, Flexibility must be the watchword today. Be prepared to accept awkward positions, you have long-term goals and don’t put your foot down right now. If you have to act, do it calmly and precisely. Calm.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, APRIL 26, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: the Moon is making the heart of those born under this sign lighter than usual.

