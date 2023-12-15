This Friday, December 15, a Ukrainian councilor detonated several grenades inside the town hall of the town of Keretsk, in the Transcarpathia region of western Ukraine, the Ukrainian National Police reported today through its social networks.

Witnesses to the incident, as well as the attacker's motives, are being investigated.

A total of 26 people have been injured by the detonations, which were recorded on video.

The images have been released by the Police, who have passed the case to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) considering it a possible terrorist attack.

Six of the injured are in serious condition.

The councilor who exploded the grenades also is being investigated for illegal use of weaponsammunition or explosives, a crime covered by the Ukrainian criminal code.

“Urgent measures are being taken to clarify all the circumstances of the crime. In particular, witnesses to the incident, as well as the motives of the attacker, are being investigated,” the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a comment to local media.

According to media information Ukrainian Pravdait was thanks to the virtual transmission of the session that a woman alerted the authorities about what happened.

According to Ukrainian public television, The councilor in question is Serguí Bratinfrom the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sluga Narodu (Servant of the People).

