In today's most objective interview, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is questioned by a Mercedes colleague about 2023 on the Mercedes channel.

The most burning questions you might have include which race Toto liked most (and why it's Austin where Lewis was disqualified) and why an F1 car looks like a dragonfly. Check it out here:

This article Video – Toto Wolff looks back on 2023 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Video #Toto #Wolff