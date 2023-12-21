For several weeks it was announced that Club América has its sights on the captain and reference of Club Pachuca, Eric Sanchezto add him as reinforcement for Clausura 2024, this after the rumors that have been circulating regarding the possible departures of Alvaro Fidalgo I Richard Sanchez of the azulcrema institution.
However, from the surroundings of 'Tiny'They are waiting as a priority for some offer from the Old Continent given the footballer's desire to fulfill the European dream, therefore, the journalist Fernando Esquivel has revealed that for the moment, negotiations between both clubs are on pause.
Similar to the situation experienced by his former club teammate, as well as a friend and teammate on the Mexican team, Luis Chavezthe 24-year-old midfielder does not want to let any more time pass and wants to take advantage of his youth, projection and current level at the club and Mexican national team level, to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe.
Therefore, the priority of the player and his representative is to wait for an offer from Europe and if obtained, consider the proposal of the current Mexican soccer champion, a club that will be patient and wait for the resolution given the good relationship between the agency and the players. clubs involved, in this case the Tuzos and Águilas.
Sanchez He has a contract until December 2025 with the Hidalgo team and given his good level currently in the Mexican national team, he is one of the best Mexican midfielders in Mexican soccer.
With the senior team he already has 23 games and with the Tuzos first team he has been there for three and a half years. In the last semester he played 14 games in Apertura 2023 where he scored four goals and gave two assists.
