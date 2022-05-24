“Driving in Monte Carlo is like pushing the bicycle in the living room”. These words, spoken by three-time World Champion Nelson Piquet, perfectly represent what Formula 1 drivers are called to during the Monaco GP weekend.

A continuous exercise in tight corners, often the scene of accidents and … unforeseen events. Those who led to the victory are not always protagonists. Let’s find out together our Top 5 of the most spectacular successes in the coastal event.