On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said that the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has reached 131, along with 106 other suspected cases, since the first case of the disease was reported.

And the first infection with the disease was reported on May 7, outside the range of countries where the virus usually spreads.

The company “Moderna” has not yet provided more details and information about the possible vaccine.

Earlier, a senior WHO official said that the organization does not believe that the outbreak of monkeypox outside Africa warrants the launch of mass vaccination campaigns.

He added that taking other measures such as good personal hygiene and safe sexual behavior will contribute to controlling the spread of the disease.

Richard Peabody, who leads the High-Threat Pathogens Team at the World Health Organization in Europe, said in an interview with “Reuters” that the immediate supply of vaccines and antivirals is relatively limited.

Peabody’s comments came while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it is in the process of releasing doses of the (Genius) vaccine for use with cases of monkeypox.