Los Mochis.- Sinaloa is a state that makes up Mexico, recognized for its delicious cuisine, amazing landscapes on its beaches, and friendly people, therefore, a young influencer decided to travel to Los Mochis, to try the tuna medallion dish made by a man on the street.

It was through the social network of Facebook, where Richy Calderón’s account visited the man who was selling the tuna medallions on the street, after his arrival he questioned him: “It seems to me that they are that if you revive.”

This is because he saw the mixture of ingredients with which he makes the food, as he showed it step by step, conquering Internet users, so that they would like it and decide if they also wanted to attend to try the famous food.

The content creator revealed that his brother had already attended to taste the food, and having good references, he decided to go to Los Mochis, Sinaloa, to check it himself and find out if the dish tastes good.

For this reason, he showed the preparation of the dish, the ingredients they used and his reaction to trying it for the first time, before the scene, immediately went viral.

Captivate by making tuna medallion in Los Mochis

Los Mochis is a city in the northwest of Mexico, located in Sinaloa, in addition to being the favorite place for many tourists for its attractions, museums and squares, churches, among other places, the creator of this viral video decided to go to try the medallions of tuna.

The scene occurred in Madero, almost on the corner with Belisario, Los Mochis, Sinaloa, among the recording, the man who, according to Internet users, is a well-known cyclist among the inhabitants, highlighted that: “

During the viral video, the man was recounting the ingredients: “Normal tuna medallion with mango and avocado, a little vegetable and soy sauce.”

The man identified as ‘Camargo’, conquered internet users, seeing that he washed some products when cooking in the street, likewise, for the dedication in preparing the dish.

Finally, Richy Calderón showed his reaction when trying the dish with toast that cost $140 pesos, for which Internet users did not hesitate to comment positive remarks on the man who prepared the delicious food.