Chapter 5 of season 3 of “Moonlight” started in the best way. In the América TV soap opera, after his concert in Mexico, León met renowned music producer Adam Cruces backstage, where they were both filled with compliments. Cruces made it clear that he liked his music, while León confessed to him that he admired him.

Later, both met to talk about their future in the world of music and decided to sign a contract. Luz witnessed the conversation between Adam, León and Apolo. All this happened while Alma was waiting for her son’s father at the hotel where she was staying during her stay in Mexico. VIDEO: America TV