Faustino ‘el Tino’ Asprilla was one of the most important players in Colombia, both in the Selection as in international football, where he has starred in great performances in teams such as Newcastle, Parma and Atlético Nacional.

But the striker was not only the protagonist within the playing fields, outside the fields, the ‘tino’ He made headlines for his multiple nights out, his romances, and the way he carried out his sports career.

The ‘Tino’ and an unforgettable anecdote

The former forward of the Colombian National Team was the protagonist of one of the most unreal images of international football and that went around the world. In 1993, the tricolor was measured in a friendly game against the selected Chili and in the course of the meeting “Tino” his private parts came out.

faustino He recalled this fun moment with his co-stars on the show ESPN’s F360amidst the laughter of his companions, he did not blush when he recalled that image that created worldwide fame for him.

While analyzing the possible formation of the Colombia selection for the match before South Korea, journalist Antonio Casale, He took out one of his notes and asked if it is better to play with or without underwear: ‘Tino’ responded automatically.

“Believe me, I have a bad experience playing without interiors”: said the former player.

His response generated a series of laughs from the members of the program who forgot the friendly game of the tricolor, and for a moment they talked about that image.

between the laughter, Lizet Duran He stated: “You are not serious (…) Also, one has to remember that image.” before these words Melissa Martinez He told his colleague “The memory has an image, it is difficult.”

How did this anecdote happen?

Faustino for years has been asked about how this embarrassing moment that marked his career occurred off the pitch. In an interview, the former forward told how the accident occurred.

The ‘Tino’ said that before the game against Chile decided not to wear interiors and used a kind of short that was used at that time under the shorts. But he had such bad luck that, while he was running across the grass, his genitals came out of the side of his shorts, leaving an image that went down in history.

