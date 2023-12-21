













This playable demo of wolverine. Although there will surely be those who want to play it, it is best not to do so. Not only out of respect for the work of Insomniac Games, but because it could be dangerous for you.

We cannot forget that this demo arose from an attack by a ransomware group. With so many people playing it and waiting for it, It is not unreasonable to think that they spread it with malicious content. Possibly after playing the demo you will have to pay to recover your information.

It should be noted that those who play the demo of wolverine They could also get into legal trouble with Sony. Especially since there is no legal way to get it, so anyone who plays it would be doing piracy, which could land them in prison. So it's best to wait for the game to come out officially and just as Insomniac Games planned.

What do we know about Wolverine?

wolverine It has been announced since 2021 as a PS5 exclusive title. Its story will be independent, but it will take place in the same universe as the games. Spider-Man by Insomniac Games. Its rating will be adults only, which means we can expect the mutant to be quite bloodthirsty.

Source: Sony.

Although a release date had not been shared, Recent leaks indicate that it would arrive by 2026. It is still a question whether the attack will change the studio's plans. However, some players are already telling them to move on with the game because they already want to enjoy it. What do you think?

