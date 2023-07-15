Video: this was the terrifying accident in Formula E, unmissable

A brutal accident occurred in the street circuit of Rome in a test of Formula E, in which six pilots were injured.

Sam Bird he had led several laps after starting second, but was the main player involved in this incident on lap eight.

As was?

“The Briton lost control of his Jaguar Racing at turn 6, so it ended up hitting the wall, ending up in the middle of the track”, said the newspaper Marca de España.

And he added: “Faced with a complicated sector that is reached at high speeds, and the visibility is not the best, the pilots who came behind had to make great maneuvers to avoid it, but it was not the case of Sebastian Buemi, which ended up hitting the rear of Sam Bird’s car”.

The most spectacular thing was when Edoardo Mortara He did not see it and ended up hitting it with his Maserati, for which he set off the alarms about a tragedy.

“In addition to Bird, Buemi and Mortara, there were three more affected drivers who could not avoid the crash, so Antonio Felix da Costa, Lucas de Grassi and Robin Frijs also had to abandon the ePrix Rome, although they all abandoned their cars due to their own foot”, recounted the Spanish newspaper.

