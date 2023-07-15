Sony PlayStation gives away others 6 months of Apple TV+with the promotion dedicated to owners of PS4 and PS5with different terms, which is available again, through a collaboration between the Japanese company and Apple to spread the subscription video service.
The conditions however, they are very different depending on whether you have PS4 or PS5: if it is the last generation console, in fact, the promotion is limited to 3 months and can only be activated if you subscribe to Apple TV + for the first time.
If, on the other hand, you own the PS5, the conditions appear decidedly more favorable: in this case, the free months of Apple TV+ are 6 and it is possible to activate the promotion even if you have already subscribed to the Apple video service.
Apple TV+ as a gift with PlayStation: here’s how
In order to access the promotion, there isn’t much to do: that’s enough own one of the two consolesdownload the Apple TV app and log in with your Apple ID to start the free trial period of the video service, which will therefore be 3 months with PS4 (if you don’t already have a subscription) or 6 months with PS5 .
Find all the information about official page dedicated to the promotion in question, which also reports the time limits within which it can be used, i.e. July 31, 2023. The offer, however, cannot be combined with other ongoing promotions for Apple TV +.
