Sony PlayStation gives away others 6 months of Apple TV+with the promotion dedicated to owners of PS4 and PS5with different terms, which is available again, through a collaboration between the Japanese company and Apple to spread the subscription video service.

The conditions however, they are very different depending on whether you have PS4 or PS5: if it is the last generation console, in fact, the promotion is limited to 3 months and can only be activated if you subscribe to Apple TV + for the first time.

If, on the other hand, you own the PS5, the conditions appear decidedly more favorable: in this case, the free months of Apple TV+ are 6 and it is possible to activate the promotion even if you have already subscribed to the Apple video service.